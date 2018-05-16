Police give 'all clear' at Ogilvie train station after suspicious luggage left unattended

Ogilvie train station was evacuated Wednesday morning after unattended luggage was left near the tracks. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than two hours after a suspicious packages were left unattended at Ogilvie train station, police gave the "all clear" and allowed people to return to the building.

Authorities were looking Wednesday afternoon for the male suspect who left the briefcase and a second bag next to a ticket agent on the second floor. The man said something to a female custodian, which sparked her to alert her supervisor. Police did not immediately disclose what was said.

The CPD bomb squad and fire department determined that the bags were not dangerous. A cellphone and other items were found inside, but police did not disclose what the other items were.

Metra trains were halted at Ogilvie Transportation Center for more than two hours as police investigated, but were operated with extensive delays Wednesday afternoon.

Train service on the Union Pacific North (UP-N), Union Pacific West (UP-W) and Union Pacific Northwest (UP-NW) lines were restored for both inbound and outbound, but had extensive delays, according to a Metra tweet just after noon.


The luggage was left at about 10 a.m., which is when police started to evacuate the station, located at 500 W. Madison in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood.

Commuters flooded out of the station, but people in the retail shops and offices in most of the 42-story building were told to shelter in place. Some people opted to take the stairs and leave the building.

Chicago police assisted Metra police with the investigation. Westbound Madison Street at North Canal Street is closed due to the incident.

A suspicious package at Ogilvie train station in Chicago sparked an evacuation Wednesday morning.

Commuters were being evacuated Wednesday morning at Ogilvie Transportation Center.

