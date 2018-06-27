Police officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed teen Antwon Rose

Antwon Rose Jr. / East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld

PITTSBURGH --
A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

The charge against East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld is included in court records obtained by media organizations. It wasn't known Wednesday if the 30-year-old Penn Hills resident has retained an attorney, and the district attorney's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.

Authorities have said Rose and another teen arrested this week fled after being pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting. Rose was shot three times, leading to daily protests around Pittsburgh.

Rosfeld has been on administrative leave since the shooting occurred.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootingpolice-involved shootingPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tornadoes hit Manhattan, Maple Park; flooding in northwest suburbs
CPS to launch Office of Student Protections in wake of sex abuse scandal
8th man charged in fatal stabbing of innocent 15-year-old boy
'Why do you hate us?' Woman hurls racist insults at mom, son
Body found in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves stadium
Woman's body found in South Shore
7-year-old boy held under water, burned during home invasion
Girl, 16, missing from Austin since June 18
Show More
'Fugitive' flamingo spotted in Texas after escaping from Kansas zoo
Planters Cheez Balls returning after 12 years
Federal judge orders reunification of parents and children, end to most family separations at border
Teen struck in face with hammer at Near North Side McDonald's
More News