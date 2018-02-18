Police: Suspects surround, rob victims in CTA tunnels

Security footage of suspected robbers in CTA tunnels. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Area Central Detectives have issued a warning to pedestrians using tunnels between the CTA Red and Blue lines.

In three separate incidents, five suspects surrounded victims to steal property, officials said. Each incident happened in CTA tunnels on South State Street or South Dearborn Street.

The suspects have struck and kicked victims and displayed a handgun to steal a designer belt, a cell phone and wallets, authorities said.

The suspects are described as black men between the ages of 18 and 25.
