Police: Toddler accidentally shoots mother in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) --
Police in Northwest Indiana said a man is in custody after a woman was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old daughter Tuesday afternoon.

Merrillville police said the woman was in her car in a parking lot at the time of the shooting. According to police, the woman's boyfriend left his 9mm handgun with extended magazine on the center console of the car. The victim's 3-year-old daughter grabbed the gun and it went off. The bullet went through the seat and struck the woman in her shoulder.

A 1-year-old child was also in the backseat of the car in a car seat, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, then transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. Police have not released any further information about her, including her name or age.

The victim's boyfriend, 21-yaer-old Menzo Brazier, is charged with child endangerment, police said. Further charges are pending.
