Police: Winfield man killed parents, self when parents wanted to kick him out

Winfield police are investigating the deaths of Tom and Nancy Clinkenbeard and their son, Carl. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police said Tuesday they believed the motive for a murder-suicide that left an elderly couple and their middle-aged son dead earlier this month was domestic.

Winfield police said Karl Clinkenbeard, 50, likely killed his parents, Clyde Clinkenbeard, 76, known around the neighborhood as Tom, and Nancy Clinkenbeard, 77, upon learning that they intended to kick him out of their Jefferson Street home.

Police previously said that all three Clinkenbeards died of sharp force injuries.

The family was found dead in their home earlier this month after a neighbor noticed there hadn't been any activity in the home all day.

Katie Earls said she had returned home at 5:30 a.m. from an early morning walk when she saw one of their dogs outside.

"I started banging on the door, ringing the doorbell. All the lights were on in the house. I didn't see anything. I was banging," Earls said.

Earls said her husband peeked in the Clinkenbeard's kitchen window and made a gruesome discovery.

"He saw Tom who lives in the house and his son Karl on the floor and he said, 'They're dead, they're dead. Call 911,'" she said.

Neighbors said police were called to the home the day before the bodies were discovered to break up a fight between Karl and the Clinkenbeard's other son, Keith, and Keith's son, Joshua.

Up until that point, the neighbors said they were not aware of any domestic incidents.

Police said Tuesday that the incident involving Keith and Joshua was unrelated, and that they were not in the area of Jefferson Street when the alleged murder-suicide took place.
