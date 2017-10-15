Police: Woman, 26, found shot to death in Rosemoor

A 26-year-old woman was found unresponsive Oct. 15, 2017 on a front porch in the 9600-block of South Forest Avenue.

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A woman was found shot to death early Sunday in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot shortly after 12 a.m. and found the 26-year-old woman unresponsive on a front porch in the 9600 block of South Forest, according to Chicago Police.

She had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

However, the victim's family identified her as Simone McKay, who they said was a student at Chicago State University and an intern with Chicago Public Schools.

No one was in custody early Sunday as Area South detectives conducted a homicide investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
