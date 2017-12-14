POLITICS

Boykin asks United Nations for help fighting Chicago violence

EMBED </>More Videos

Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin headed to the United Nations in New York Thursday to ask for help fighting violence in Chicago. (WLS)

Megan Hickey and Craig Wall
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin headed to the United Nations in New York Thursday to ask for help fighting violence in Chicago.
"I'm hoping to appeal the UN to actually come to Chicago and meet with victims of violence and maybe even possibly help out in terms of peace keeping efforts," Boykin said.

Boykin boarded a plane to New York City for a meeting with an Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations. It's a meeting that's been planned for more than a month and stems from disconcerting violence numbers seen this year in Chicago. Violence which is felt particularly hard in many African American communities.

"We've had over 600 people killed by gun violence already this year alone. That is a huge number, in my community of Austin we've had 450 people shot and 80 people killed this year alone 18 so we have to do more to protect these communities," Boykin said.

The mayor's office says the call for UN peacekeepers is a political stunt. The police superintendent said it's a nice idea, but it's not the answer to Chicago's violence.

"I appreciate the commissioner's energy and his anxiousness to help reduce the gun violence in Chicago, I really do commend that, but at the end of the day the UN has no jurisdiction here, they really have no jurisdiction in this country," Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said.

Other suggestions for helping Chicago police have included bringing in the National Guard, but that too has been dismissed as a gimmick or not practical. Johnson said that despite a record number of murders last year, new policing strategies are having an impact.

"This year we are down about 110 in raw numbers from the murders last year and about, over 700 shootings down, so I'm pleased with it. It's not cause for celebration but it is showing progress," Johnson said.

Commissioner Boykin said that that his 40-minute meeting went very well. He said he learned the UN is working on a global youth violence report, which should be finished soon.

Boykin said the assistant secretary general offered to come to Chicago when it's done and share the findings.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicschicago violencechicago crimechicago shootingunited nationsu.s. & worldcook countyNew YorkCook CountyChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Cook County voters to see marijuana question on ballot
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
Alabama election reaction pours in; Mendoza: 'Loser perv lost anyway'
City Council approves $31M settlement for 'Englewood 4'
More Politics
Top Stories
Indian Head Park sergeant charged with trying to kill son held without bond
FCC repeals Obama-era net neutrality rules
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
Water tests show high levels of lead at elementary schools in Evanston, Skokie
Doctor accused of spiking drink with abortion pill
Chicago's top federal drug enforcement official announces retirement
Woman charged with injuring son after 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
Life changed: College acceptances that will melt your heart
Show More
6-year-old boy who reviews toys on YouTube makes $11M
Metra BNSF trains canceled, thousands left in cold
Big Brothers Big Sisters program in desperate need of mentors
VIDEO: Trooper saves driver's life, arrests her for DUI
Federal judges to decide if ATF stings target people of color
More News
Top Video
Water tests show high levels of lead at elementary schools in Evanston, Skokie
FCC repeals Obama-era net neutrality rules
Northern Illinois Food Bank offers nutrition program at local pantries
Federal judges to decide if ATF stings target people of color
More Video