  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
POLITICS

Community activist Ja'mal Green announces run for mayor

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Community activist Ja'mal Green launched his campaign for mayor of Chicago Wednesday, but not without some controversy.

The 22-year-old's announcement was temporarily halted when administrators at Roosevelt University cut his mic.

They said they thought Green was only speaking on the legacy of Harold Washington and didn't endorse his announcement.

Green, who helped organize demonstrations after the Laquan McDonald police shooting tape went public, said his campaign will focus on issues affecting minority communities, including police reform.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Jeb Bush talks about mom at Elmhurst College forum: 'I'm so blessed to be her son'
Renovated Illinois governor's mansion opening soon
Senate changes rules to allow Tammy Duckworth to bring baby into chambers
Preckwinkle makes history, named chair of Cook County Democratic Party
More Politics
Top Stories
Des Plaines woman charged in murder-for-hire plot, allegedly paid $10K in bitcoin
Liquidation firms win bid for The Bon-Ton Stores, all Carson's stores to close
Man, 30, shot to death in Gary during reported attempted robbery
Jeb Bush talks about mom at Elmhurst College forum: 'I'm so blessed to be her son'
Mom drunk, kids drugged when SUV plunged off cliff, sheriff says
PAWS extending hours for 2-day pet adoption marathon
Preckwinkle makes history, named chair of Cook County Democratic Party
Slain Gary woman slated to testify in murder trial, received threats
Show More
Hairdresser sentenced to life for deliberately infecting men with HIV
Senate changes rules to allow Tammy Duckworth to bring baby into chambers
Nanny found guilty of murder in fatal stabbings of 2 children
South Holland family upset by simulated Underground Railroad on school trip
More News