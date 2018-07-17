POLITICS

CVS manager involved in coupon incident withdraws from 48th Ward race

Black woman says CVS manager called police over wrong coupon (KTRK)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Morry Matson, an independent candidate for 48th Ward alderman, announced Tuesday he is withdrawing from the race due to health problems.

Matson said in an email that he had suffered a brain seizure in May that required surgery, which would prevent him from continuing his campaign.

Matson claimed on his campaign website that he was a Trump delegate, however the Illinois Republican Party said he was not a delegate to the Republican National Convention.

Matson was involved in an incident Friday at his former workplace, a CVS in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

Camilla Hudson, 53, said that she stopped at the store, located in the 6100-block of North Broadway Street, while on her way home from work. Matson, who was a manager at the store, was trying to help her use a manufacturer's coupon when he asked for the assistance of another manager, who accused her of using a fake coupon.

The second manager refused to figure out the situation and walked away from Hudson, slamming the door behind him. When Hudson tried to follow the manager, she said Matson threatened to have her arrested and called police. Hudson recorded Matson, visibly shaken, making the call and posted it on her Facebook page.



CVS announced Monday that Matson and the other manager involved were no longer employed by the company.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscvspolicecouponsviral videoEdgewaterChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Illinois governor candidates spending $300K a day on race
How the Russians penetrated Illinois election computers
Trump: 'I accept' US intelligence agencies conclusions on Russian meddling
Obama gives Trump sharp rebuke in Mandela address on values
More Politics
Top Stories
Wadsworth 'Gold Pyramid' house on fire
Chicago woman's home damaged in raid looking for man she doesn't know
How the Russians penetrated Illinois election computers
Emanuel weighs in on fatal South Shore police shooting
CFD diver Juan Bucio died of rare heart condition, authorities say
Man arrested for Lincoln Park home invasions, sex abuse of children
Illinois governor candidates spending $300K a day on race
Man shot in Grand Crossing drives self to gas station before dying
Show More
ADHD study links teens' symptoms with digital media use
Girl, 6, found unresponsive at Crystal Lake park
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
SUV slams into Homewood Dairy Queen; owners plan to rebuild
More News