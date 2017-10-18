Emanuel's 2018 budget plan includes higher fees on rideshare services, cell phone bills

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel presented his 2018 budget plan to City Council Wednesday morning.Emanuel proposed nearly $27 million in new funding for police training and community policing. The mayor's spending plan also includes higher fees for rideshare services.Much of what was announced Wednesday was already known. But like several of the alderman said after listening to his address, the devil is in the details.The big winner in Emanuel's proposed budget for 2018 is The Chicago Police Department. With an additional $27 million in revenue, the department would be set to expand by nearly 1,000 positions by the end of 2018, including 500 more police officers.The mayor proposed increases in other areas as well, in everything from youth programs to rodent control. But there were also cuts, as well as new fees that would be imposed on Chicago residents.If Emanuel's budget is approved, Uber and Lyft users can expect to pay an extra 15-cents per ride to help the CTA pay for system upgrades. Cell phone users would pay an additional $1.10 cents a month on their bills. The amusement tax for large-venue events would also go up."The days of smoke and mirrors are behind us. The days of selling off assets to balance the budget and pay Chicago's bills are behind us. The days of raiding the rainy day fund to keep the city afloat are behind us. With this budget, once again, we will continue saving for Chicago's future instead of selling it short," Emanuel said."The only positive thing that I see out of this proposed budget is the declaration of the surplus of $166 million, which means 50 percent of those dollars are going to go to CPS," Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th Ward) said.There is some tax relief in the mayor's proposed budget. Homeowners would see their exemption increased by 40 percent from $7,000 to $10,000 if Emanuel's budget is passed.City Council is set to begin hearings on the mayor's plan soon.