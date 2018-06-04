  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Funeral for CFD diver Juan Bucio at St. Rita High School Chapel - Noon
Former Pres. George H.W. Bush released from hospital after being treated for low blood pressure

Former Pres. Bush is in good spirits as he continues treatment. (KTRK)

Former president George H.W. Bush has been released from a Maine hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment for low blood pressure.

Bush was admitted to Southern Maine Healthcare Hospital for fatigue and low blood pressure on May 27.

Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted that "the president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received."

Bush entered the hospital a little more than a month after his wife and former first lady Barbara Bush died and weeks after he was discharged from a Houston hospital.

He and his family are in Kennebunkport, Maine, where they have traditionally spent the summer. He has been in Maine every summer of his life, except the years he spent fighting in World War II.

He arrived this year on May 20.

President George H.W. Bush's stay at the Southern Maine Healthcare Hospital for fatigue and low blood pressure is supposed to be solely for observation, according to his staff.

Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushhospitalMaine
