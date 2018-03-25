POLITICS

Gun control debate rages on after March For Our Lives

EMBED </>More Videos

Gun control debates move to Captiol Hill after Saturday's March For Our Lives. (WLS)

Marchers took to the streets in 800 cities around the world as part of March For Our Lives Saturday.

The focus now shifts to Capitol Hill as politicians continue to debate gun control.

Mark Kelly, husband of Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, said he believes that the students who organized the event could bring about change, but it won't be easy. Giffords was shot in 2011 when a gunman opened fire at a campaign event.

"I would warn them not to get discouraged," Kelly said. "You know, this is often two steps forward and one step back. They have a plan and this is not the last you're going to see of these kids."

Martha Raddatz sat down with students in Tuscon. Two of those students were classmates of Christina Taylor-Green, who was 9 when she was shot and killed at Giffords' campaign event.

"I knew immediately that we needed to do something to show Christina and her family that we cared," said Canyon Del Oro High School student Rebecca Sands.

Many said they hope Saturday's march marks the beginning of a political movement.

"If you look at the voter turnout for our age, it's embarrassing," said Cameron Kasky on Fox News Sunday. "So, the fact that this movement has so many people realizing that it's important to get out to the polls is what I think is one of the best things we've accomplished."

"This is led by the youth and it is lead for the youth," Delaney Tarr said on Fox News Sunday. "And if we can encourage these people to take action, to be participating in our society and our politics, then that's going to encourage our voters to actually turn out."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgun controlMarch for Our Livesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 ABC, Inc.)
POLITICS
President Trump returns to D.C., Stormy Daniels interview set to air Sunday
How big was the March for Our Lives crowd?
Thousands gather in Chicago, D.C. for March for Our Lives 2018 rallies
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicagoans celebrate Loyola Rambler's trip to Final Four
Stormy Daniels, in '60 Minutes' interview, says she had sex with Donald Trump once
Father of allegedly bullied child charged with threatening school via social media
Man wearing body armor with loaded gun arrested at Union Station
Apple to unveil new product at Lane Tech High School
Orange snow blankets parts of Russia
2 children dead, more than 100 people dislocated after Gary apartment fire
Officer indicted for smuggling contraband into Chicago jail
Show More
CPD holds walkthroughs of stolen construction items
VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette
Authorities: Iowa family of 4 died of gas asphyxiation at resort in Mexico
Chicago students depart for Puerto Rico to aid in hurricane relief
37 dead in fire at Siberian shopping center, Russian state media reports
More News
Top Video
President Trump returns to D.C., Stormy Daniels interview set to air Sunday
VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette
Chicagoans celebrate Loyola Rambler's trip to Final Four
Chicago students depart for Puerto Rico to aid in hurricane relief
More Video