Hardware problems delay DuPage County election results in Illinois primary

Problems with voting machines delayed election results in DuPage County in Tuesday's Illinois primary.A technical problem meant that equipment had to be hand-delivered by election judges, which meant results were still coming in early Wednesday morning.There was a line of election judges parking their cars at the building Tuesday night, bringing in machines from all 264 polling locations around DuPage County.The county's election committee executive director said that the problem had to do with a piece of paper that was used at the end of the polling process. It was too thick for the machine. So the votes had to be tabulated back here at the main office.The election commission says the machines were tested prior to Tuesday, but the issue was not discovered at the time."Looking at additional quality controls not only beforehand but afterward right before we pack it. I mean we're going to have to look at doing spot checks and discussing it with our production facility and our production personnel to look at what we can do in the future to prevent things like this from happening," said Jon Sobecki, executive director of the DuPage County Election Committee.In a statement, DuPage County Election Commission said, "Despite rigorous pre-election testing of the Ballot Tabulation equipment and tabulation process, certain technical difficulties occurred in closing the precincts, unrelated to the Ballot Tabulation. The Commission utilized its Ballot/Memory Card Transport Procedure to have the security sealed Memory Cards delivered by Bi-Partisan Teams to the County's Central Tabulating Facility. The integrity of the Memory Cards and the Votes casts were never compromised as a result of this delay in uploading the March 20, 2018 General Primary Election results. The Election Commission apologizes for the delay in reporting tonight's election results."As of 4 a.m. the precincts were still coming in, but 99 percent of precincts were reporting. The election commission stressed the votes were not compromised by the delay.