BORDER CRISIS

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home

EMBED </>More Videos

For a second time this week, protesters gathered to heckle Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. This time outside her Virginia home. (Bend the Arc: Jewish Action)

For a second time this week, protesters gathered to heckle Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. This time outside her Virginia home.

The group also played audio of crying migrant children who have been separated from their parents after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Video shared on social media shows protesters chanting "shame" as Nielsen walked to her car.

Nielsen was also heckled on Tuesday while dining at a Mexican restaurant in Washington. The protesters entered MXDC Cocina Mexicana Tuesday and chanted "Shame!" and "End family separation!"

In a video posted on Facebook by Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America, the protesters yelled, "if kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace."

Today's protest comes days after President Trump signed an executive order to end his administration's policy of separating migrant families apprehended at the border.

Bend the Arc Jewish Action shared photos of protesters holding signs with Nielsen's face on them, labeling her a "child snatcher".

Another sign read "love, not hate that's what makes America great."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpmexicotexasborder crisisborder patrolborder wall
BORDER CRISIS
Durbin meets with some of 66 separated children being held in Chicago
Chicago faith leaders criticize Trump immigration policy, call for change
Smaller migrant caravan departs Mexico City for U.S.
Border children controversy comes to Chicago
More border crisis
POLITICS
Durbin meets with some of 66 separated children being held in Chicago
Fox News commentator Charles Krauthammer dies at 68
First lady's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during border visit
Chicago faith leaders criticize Trump immigration policy, call for change
More Politics
Top Stories
CTU President Karen Lewis files retirement papers
Police: 2 children critical after driver blows red light in Bronzeville
Supreme Court rules cellphone-tracking records require warrant
Jackie Wilson, convicted in murder of 2 cops, to be released
Durbin meets with some of 66 separated children being held in Chicago
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect Friday
Transgender track star teens cause controversy in Connecticut
Show More
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Man allegedly chops off wife's arm in Brooklyn
Father rescues son from race car after fiery crash
$1 home for sale in Texas, with a catch
Eating pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study says
More News