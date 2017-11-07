POLITICS

IL lawmakers tackle sexual harassment bills during veto session

Illinois lawmakers who met Nov. 7, 2017 during a veto session will tackle a variety of bills that tackle sexual harassment in Springfield. (WLS)

Craig Wall
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
The Illinois House and Senate returned to Springfield on Tuesday and are scheduled to tackle sexual harassment at the capital where several complaints have been made against lawmakers.

Inspector general position to be filled after allegations of sexual harassment in Springfield
After allegations of widespread sexual harassment in Springfield surfaced over the past few weeks, legislative leaders were considering several possible candidates for the legislative inspector general position Thursday.


Several measures are expected to be considered as lawmakers convene at noon.

One bill would require annual training for sexual harassment awareness and prevention. Lawmakers are scheduled to participate in a training on Tuesday.

A second bill would set up a hotline for reporting complaints.

A third measure would extend the statute of limitations so that Julie Porter, the newly appointed legislative inspector general, would have more time to investigate the 27 ethics complaints that have not been looked into because that position has been vacant for nearly three years.

A fourth bill is also expected to be introduced that would strengthen the powers of the inspector general.
