Immigration judge grants asylum to woman named 'Chicagoan of the Year'

A Department of Justice Immigration judge has granted asylum to a Chicago woman who was brought illegally to the United States from Mexico as a child.Lulu Martinez, 28, grew up in Portage Park and is a UIC student and graduated from Payton High School. She was brought to the U.S. illegally from Mexico when she was 3 years old.Several years ago, she and several other young undocumented students presented themselves to border agents. That is when Martinez' request for asylum started.Martinez was acknowledged as a "Chicagoan of the Year" for her work to help young undocumented people become citizens.Friends and supporters rallied for her before the court hearing Wednesday.