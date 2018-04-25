POLITICS

Immigration judge grants asylum to woman named 'Chicagoan of the Year'

EMBED </>More Videos

Lulu Martinez was brought to the U.S. illegally from Mexico when she was 3 years old. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Department of Justice Immigration judge has granted asylum to a Chicago woman who was brought illegally to the United States from Mexico as a child.

Lulu Martinez, 28, grew up in Portage Park and is a UIC student and graduated from Payton High School. She was brought to the U.S. illegally from Mexico when she was 3 years old.

Several years ago, she and several other young undocumented students presented themselves to border agents. That is when Martinez' request for asylum started.

Martinez was acknowledged as a "Chicagoan of the Year" for her work to help young undocumented people become citizens.

Friends and supporters rallied for her before the court hearing Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationjudgemexicoChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
No veto override for gun dealer licensing bill
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
No punishment for professor who called Barbara Bush 'amazing racist'
Judge orders reopening of DACA, after 90-day delay
More Politics
Top Stories
Golden State Killer, East Area Rapist suspect Joseph James DeAngelo arrested
5-year-old dies from flu-related illness in Carpentersville
Schiller Park cemetery chapel catches fire
12-year-old trapped underwater for 9 minutes in resort pool
Frustrated Walmart shopper grabs PA to beg for help
Woman kills husband's mistress then turns gun on herself, police say
Miss America 2005 marries girlfriend in Alabama
Blind man fatally shot in West Side drive-by
Show More
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
Dashcam video: Good Samaritans lift car off trapped pedestrians
VIDEO: Michigan man pulls gun on former co-workers
ComEd offering programs for customers needing help to pay energy bills
More News