Jeb Bush talks about mom at Elmhurst College forum: "I'm so blessed to be her son"

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush spoke Wednesday morning in Oak Brook, starting with comments about his mother Barbara Bush who died a day before."I still feel her looming presence behind me, saying 'You said you were only going to speak 30 minutes so make sure you don't go beyond that," Bush told a crowd at the 11th annual Elmhurst College Governmental Forum.Barbara Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.He told the crowd that his mother would have wanted him to attend the forum because he had committed to do so."If she was here, she'd say, 'Thank God you made it,' because she would have been very upset if I stayed home," he said.He said his mother was his first teacher."I'm so blessed to be her son. She taught us to be civil, she taught us to love your family with your heart and soul," Jeb Bush said of his mother.He ended his comments about his mother with, "I love her dearly."Jeb Bush talked about leadership in a changing world at the event, which was being held at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort in Oak Brook. He participated in a Q&A with Chicago Tribune Publisher and Editor-in-Chief R. Bruce Dold.