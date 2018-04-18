POLITICS

Jeb Bush talks about mom at Elmhurst College forum: "I'm so blessed to be her son"

EMBED </>More Videos

A day after Barbara Bush died, her son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, told a crowd in Oak Brook: "I'm so blessed to be her son." (WLS)

By
OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush spoke Wednesday morning in Oak Brook, starting with comments about his mother Barbara Bush who died a day before.

"I still feel her looming presence behind me, saying 'You said you were only going to speak 30 minutes so make sure you don't go beyond that," Bush told a crowd at the 11th annual Elmhurst College Governmental Forum.

Barbara Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.



He told the crowd that his mother would have wanted him to attend the forum because he had committed to do so.

"If she was here, she'd say, 'Thank God you made it,' because she would have been very upset if I stayed home," he said.

He said his mother was his first teacher.

"I'm so blessed to be her son. She taught us to be civil, she taught us to love your family with your heart and soul," Jeb Bush said of his mother.

He ended his comments about his mother with, "I love her dearly."

Jeb Bush talked about leadership in a changing world at the event, which was being held at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort in Oak Brook. He participated in a Q&A with Chicago Tribune Publisher and Editor-in-Chief R. Bruce Dold.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbarbara bushOak Brook
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Renovated Illinois governor's mansion opening soon
Barbara Bush called 'amazing racist' after her death in professor's tweet
CPS budget for next school year includes funding increase
Comey says Trump's actions 'should worry everybody'
More Politics
Top Stories
Des Plaines woman charged in murder-for-hire plot, allegedly paid $10K in bitcoin
Mom drunk, kids drugged when SUV plunged off cliff, sheriff says
80-year-old woman dies days after Rolling Meadows house fire
Alabama endures NYC 'poop train' that 'smells like death'
Barbara Bush called 'amazing racist' after her death in professor's tweet
2 dead after Highland Park house fire
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
Renovated Illinois governor's mansion opening soon
Show More
CA couple accused in gruesome murder of Vietnam War vet
Excavator blamed for island-wide blackout in Puerto Rico
Man robbed, beaten on Red Line platform on Near North Side
Man accused of slamming puppy on ground sought in SF
More News