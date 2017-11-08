  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: CMA Awards red carpet arrivals
POLITICS

Lawmakers get sexual harassment training in Springfield

EMBED </>More Videos

Illinois lawmakers attended a sexual harassment training on Nov. 8, 2017 in Springfield.

Craig Wall
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
Illinois lawmakers received training Wednesday to help identify and prevent sexual harassment amid several complaints by woman working in the capital.

Members of the state House attended the training on Wednesday. Senate members will attend Thursday.

"We started with some pre-questions, like a quiz, we went through a PowerPoint, we had ample chance to ask questions. I think that was very important and a great step," said Rep. Carol Sente, D-Vernon Hills.

House Speaker Mike Madigan, who sponsored legislation mandating annual training, called the training productive and informative.

The hour-and-a-half session puts members on notice that the culture in Springfield needs to change. After the training, Madigan said that lawmakers have no excuse for engaging in inappropriate behavior.



"There's a rule that should be followed which is good and appropriate conduct and if you don't engage in good and appropriate conduct you're going to be in a big heap of trouble," Madigan said.

Madigan declined to say whether he believes state Sen. Ira Silverstein, D-Chicago, should resign after being accused of sexual harassment by a victim's rights advocate.

Silverstein would not say if he plans to resign or not.

"My first conversation's going to be with the inspector general and I hope it happens as soon as possible," Silverstein said.

Some lawmakers said the increased awareness of the problem of sexual harassment in the capital is having a positive impact already and that the training will help.

"I think that will be very beneficial for everybody, but I've noticed a big difference just in the couple of days that we've been down here," said Patty Bellock, R-Westmont.

"I can always be reminded of what I can be doing better, how I can be acting professionally in this environment, so I'm going to take this training seriously and do the best I can to treat everyone with respect and dignity and if everyone does that we'll be in really good shape," said Mike Zalewski, D-Riverside.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicssexual harassmentpoliticsstate politicsSpringfieldIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Rauner 'deeply troubled' by accounts of sexual harassment in Springfield
State legislative inspector to look into sexual harassment claims
Illinois lawmakers appoint Julie Porter as inspector general
Inspector general position to be filled amid uninvestigated complaints in Springfield
State senator from Chicago accused of sexual harassment
POLITICS
Trump supporters offer advice to president year after election
One year later: Reflections on President Trump's election
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
Democrats win Virginia, New Jersey governor's races
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Brawl outside Bronzeville school involved students, parents
Obama dismissed from Cook County jury duty
Correctional officer called off 60 times using Family Leave, sheriff says
Sia tweets nude photo in effort to thwart paparazzi
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Joliet police sued over lost pay, benefits by National Guard member
Plane forced to land when passenger learns of husband's cheating
Show More
Mom races home as daughter is killed in murder-suicide
City Council approves building of police, fire academy in West Garfield Park
Air Force, Lockheed Martin developing laser weapons for fighter jets
Trump supporters offer advice to president year after election
Lawmakers require cursive handwriting for students
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Police: Brawl outside Bronzeville school involved students, parents
City Council approves building of police, fire academy in West Garfield Park
Obama dismissed from Cook County jury duty
More Video