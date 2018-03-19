Monday is final day for early voting before Tuesday's Illinois primary

CHICAGO (WLS) --Monday is the final day for early voting before the Illinois primary Tuesday.
So far, voter turnout is higher than normal for mid-term election primaries.
According to the Chicago Board of Elections, the 2014 primary had 36,113 early voters and the 2010 primary had 45,013. In 2018, there have been 85,892 early voters in Chicago as of Sunday night.
