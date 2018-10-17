Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois

Election Day is November 6, 2018
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Online and by-mail voter registration in Illinois ends on October 9.
Grace period voter registration in Illinois runs from October 10 through Election Day. All grace period voter registration must be done in person.
To find the nearest location to register to vote during the grace period:
Illinois State Board of Elections Springfield Office: 217-782-4141
Illinois State Board of Elections Chicago Office: 312-814-6440
To find your polling place and local ballot:
Cook County Voter Information
Will County Voter Information
Kane County Voter Information
DuPage County Voter Information
McHenry County Voter Information
Lake County (Illinois) Voter Information
Chicago Board of Elections
Illinois Voter Information
Illinois Voter FAQ
Illinois Absentee Voting Information
Register to Vote FAQ Illinois
Register to Vote Online Illinois
Indiana Voter Information
Indiana Absentee Voting Information
Indiana Voter Registration
Indiana Voter FAQ
Wisconsin Voter Information
Wisconsin Absentee Voting Information
Wisconsin Voter Registration
Wisconsin Voter FAQ
Federal Government and Voter Resources
The White House
Contact your U.S. Senator
U.S. Senate
Write your U.S. Representative
U.S. House of Representatives
Other Voter Guides and Voter Information
League of Women Voters of Illinois Voter Guide
Money in State Politics
Money in U.S. Elections
politicselection 2018electionelectionsmidterm elections
