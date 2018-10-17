Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois

Election Day is November 6, 2018Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.Online and by-mail voter registration in Illinois ends on October 9.Grace period voter registration in Illinois runs from October 10 through Election Day. All grace period voter registration must be done in person.To find the nearest location to register to vote during the grace period:Illinois State Board of Elections Springfield Office: 217-782-4141Illinois State Board of Elections Chicago Office: 312-814-6440