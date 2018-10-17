ELECTION 2018

Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois

Register to Vote, Early Voting, Polling Info for Election Day
Election Day is November 6, 2018

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Online and by-mail voter registration in Illinois ends on October 9.

Grace period voter registration in Illinois runs from October 10 through Election Day. All grace period voter registration must be done in person.

To find the nearest location to register to vote during the grace period:

Illinois State Board of Elections Springfield Office: 217-782-4141

Illinois State Board of Elections Chicago Office: 312-814-6440

To find your polling place and local ballot:

Cook County Voter Information

Will County Voter Information

Kane County Voter Information

DuPage County Voter Information

McHenry County Voter Information

Lake County (Illinois) Voter Information

Chicago Board of Elections

Illinois Voter Information

Illinois Voter FAQ

Illinois Absentee Voting Information

Register to Vote FAQ Illinois

Register to Vote Online Illinois

Indiana Voter Information

Indiana Absentee Voting Information

Indiana Voter Registration

Indiana Voter FAQ

Wisconsin Voter Information

Wisconsin Absentee Voting Information

Wisconsin Voter Registration

Wisconsin Voter FAQ

Federal Government and Voter Resources

The White House

Contact your U.S. Senator

U.S. Senate

Write your U.S. Representative

U.S. House of Representatives

Other Voter Guides and Voter Information

League of Women Voters of Illinois Voter Guide

Money in State Politics

Money in U.S. Elections

Click here to return to the Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates main page
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselection 2018electionelectionsmidterm elections
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ELECTION 2018
Underwood hopes to ride 'blue wave,' flip traditionally-red 14th District
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in J.B. Pritzker campaign
Illinois governor's race among most expensive in country thanks to wealthy candidates
Rauner raises flap about Pritzker renovation project that used non-union workers
More election 2018
POLITICS
Underwood hopes to ride 'blue wave,' flip traditionally-red 14th District
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in J.B. Pritzker campaign
Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivers final budget address
Melania Trump's plane lands in Philadelphia after reports of smoke
More Politics
Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in J.B. Pritzker campaign
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
Would-be robber fatally shot by victim in Lindenhurst identified
FBI asks for the public's help in finding missing Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs
Will County sheriff's deputies shot while serving drug warrant in Joliet
Texas football team waves to children's hospital patients for 'Wave of Love'
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold but clear
Mom spanks teen son with her belt after he took off in her BMW
Show More
Dogs, cats affected by Hurricane Michael arrive at PAWS Chicago
Stephen Hawking in final book: 'There is no God'
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
Al's Italian Beef celebrates 80 years by slinging 80-cent sandwiches Thursday
Grandmother charged after toddler stabbed, placed in oven
More News