Obama Foundation Summit kicks off Tuesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Prince Harry and Chance the Rapper will kick off Tuesday the first-ever Obama Foundation Summit, a two-day event that aims to inspire a new generation of leaders.
About 500 civic leaders from Chicago and around the world will participate in the summit. The event, which is not open to the public, will be held at the Marriott Marquis McCormick Place in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood.
Obama and Prince Harry will speak Tuesday. Wednesday speakers include Dolores Huerta, who co-founded United Farm Workers, and Sheldon Smith, who started the Dovetail Project in Chicago.
The summit, kicks off Tuesday afternoon, feature workshops and lectures, as well as a pop-up bookstore that includes the Obama couple's favorite reads.
A giant chalkboard wall called "I Hope" invites participants can reflect on personal aspirations. And a portal station will allow participants to talk live to others around the world in places such as Times Square, Mexico City, Honduras, Milwaukee and Gaza City.
The event took nine months to plan and aims to allow people to work together and hear each other, said David Simas, CEO of the Obama Foundation
"This emphasis on active citizenship is much more than voting, it's about your responsibility in your community to your fellow neighbors, to your city and to yourself," Simas said.
Along with a star-studded array of special guests, the summit will end with a concert that features Chicago's Chance the Rapper, Gloria Estefan, and The National. The concert, will be live-streaming on YouTube, will be at the Wintrust Arena on East Cermak Road across from the McCormick Place.
The summit is the second in a series of events created by the Obamas. The first was the foundation's Chicago Training Day, where young participants strategized to solve community problems.
For more information visit: https://www.obama.org/summit/
The summit will be live-streamed at ABC7chicago.com.