Polls open in Illinois primary; Workers locked out of Hyde Park polling place

Polls are now open across the state in Tuesday's Illinois primary. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The polls have opened in the Illinois primary Tuesday and problems have already been reported in Hyde Park.

At Kozminski Community Academy in the 5400-block of South Ingleside Avenue, poll workers were locked out and in the cold. At about 6 a.m., janitorial staff came by and opened the doors.

Many of the poll workers were very upset at being out int he cold for about an hour.

"Very disrespectful. Not only is it disrespectful, it is inconsiderate. What about the voters? They can't vote. Some of those people have to be at work at 6 o'clock," one poll worker said.

Workers scrambled to get the polling place set up at Kozminski, which opened with a 30-minute delay. Polls opened at 6 a.m. across the state and will remain open until 7 p.m.

The tightest races in the 2018 Illinois primary may be in the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial races. According to recent polls there are still 23 percent undecided on the Republican side and 16 percent on the Democratic side.

Meanwhile, many voters have already cast their ballot. Early voting is proving to be increasingly popular in Chicago, with the latest data from the city showing nearly 110,000 ballots cast prior to Election Day. That's roughly triple the amount from 2014's midterm primary.

"If that's any indication, I think we're going to have a much better turnout today. We're just hoping that those under 45 will come out and vote. That is the group that is participating the least at this time," said Chicago Board of Elections Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez.

The U.S. Attorney's Office will monitor state and local primary elections in Chicago and surrounding suburbs and respond to complaints as needed to combat election fraud.
