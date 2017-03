Gov. Bruce Rauner has vetoed legislation to overhaul a Chicago public employee pension program.The Republican vetoed the measure Friday. He says it creates a "fiscal cliff" that will boost taxes beginning in 2023.The Legislature sent Rauner the plan in January. He indicated then he didn't support it.It would have required laborers and municipal workers to contribute more to their retirement. In exchange they could retire at 65 instead of 67.It also would have raised revenue from increased taxes on water and sewer services.Rauner says the combined deficit in Chicago's pension funds is $30 billion. Rauner released a video explaining his veto. You can read his veto statement below.A spokesman for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement saying, "The governor continues to make one irresponsible and irrational decision after another, and his veto today is the latest example. This bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support because it improves our fiscal stability for taxpayers and shores up pensions for thousands of retirees who earned them. Instead of helping secure the future of our taxpayers and middle-class retirees, the governor chose to hold them hostage - just as he has done to social service providers, schoolchildren and universities across the state. The governor's actions are harming the most vulnerable in our state, and the people of Illinois deserve better."A similar measure has been reintroduced in the Senate.Earlier Friday, Governor Rauner called on state lawmakers to support a different pension reform plan that would also provide $215 million to CPS.It's a proposal that stalled last year in Springfield, but now, GOP House Leader Jim Durkin and 25 other Republicans say they will support the measure.In a statement, Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool said the governor continues to fund schools in predominantly white parts of the state while providing less funding for Chicago Public Schools.Full Rauner statement on veto: