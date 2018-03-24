Michelle and I are so inspired by all the young people who made today’s marches happen. Keep at it. You’re leading us forward. Nothing can stand in the way of millions of voices calling for change. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 24, 2018

Thousands descended on Union Park in Chicago, as well as other Chicago area locations, for the March for Our Lives event which aims to demand stricter gun laws.The March for Our Lives was started after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last February when 17 people were killed.The Union Park rally began at 11 a.m. The park is located at 1501 W. Randolph, boarded by Ogden Avenue on the east and Ashland Avenue on the west. After a series of student speakers, participants marched down the streets near Union Park.At the March for Our Lives in Chicago, Eduardo Medel, a student at Jones College Prep and Young Urban Professionals representative, talked about his first experience with gun violence at a very young age. He said he feels inspired by his generation that will not rest until boundaries of race, class and geography are broken."This is not just a march, this is a movement," Medel said.But Medel reminded attendees, "It's not us versus them... it's balancing the power that this democracy was founded on."As he left the stage the crowd chanted, "Vote them out, vote them out."Jalen Kobayashi, a poet and Lane Tech junior, read from his poem about Chicago, "The Zoo."Seventh grader Caitlyn Smith brought up the issue of violence against women and it's relation to gun violence. She said her 16-year-old brother suffered extensive brain damage after being shot in the head.Before the Chicago rally, some Chicago students will be holding a die-in at Stroger Hospital before joining the Union Park event. At 10 a.m., student leaders of Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) will hold a universal prayer and locking of arms to raise awareness about the lives lost to gun violence on the South and West sides.Other marches were held in Glen Ellyn, Schaumburg, Downers Grove, Vernon Hills, Elgin, Frankfort, Skokie and Oswego, as well as Highland and Valparaiso in Indiana.A much larger, main march was held in Washington, D.C., where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fill a nearly mile-long stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue.Th program featured teen speakers who have been impacted by gun violence. Speakers included several Chicago youth: Trevon Bosley, 19; Alex King, 18; D'Angelo McDade, 18; and Mya Middleton, 16.In addition, there were musical performances by Jennifer Hudson, Common, Miley Cyrus, Andra Day and Ariana Grande.Former President Barack Obama tweeted his support for the marchers on Saturday.A group of Chicago students with an After School Matters program left Friday morning for the D.C. march.On Friday in West Humboldt Park, more than 200 students from Rowe-Clark Math and Science Academy held their own March for Our Lives Friday afternoon along Chicago Avenue."Once Parkland happened it occurred to me and some other peers that violence and gun violence was everywhere, and in Chicago it's an epidemic," said Ella Carter, organizer of the march.