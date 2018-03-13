POLITICS

Students will walk out of class Wednesday to demand gun control, remember Parkland

EMBED </>More Videos

A nationwide student walkout at 10 a.m. Wednesday marks the one month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting and also serves as a demand for more gun control. (WLS)

By
BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) --
A nationwide student walkout at 10 a.m. Wednesday marks the one month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting and also serves as a demand for more gun control.

Students in the city and across the Chicago area will be participating, and their message has been modified due to Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of legislation requiring gun dealers to be licensed by the state.

At some schools administrators are threatening discipline for students who walk out, but not at Barrington High School where a march and rally is planned.

Signs and have been made and students say they're ready for the walkout.

"I think that for once we're really coming together to be unified, that we all really care about and think that it's time for there to be change," said Syd Baka, senior.

The walkout includes a march from the school to a park. Around the same time, at Naperville North High School, 17 minutes of silence will be observed in honor of each Parkland victim.

"I've gone to school every day for the past five years in fear of the unthinkable. I've needed to play escape routes. I've found ideal places to hide," said Jacob Baron, Naperville North student.

In Chicago, students from three schools including St. Sabina will release balloons in a South Side park.

"There's something happening now that has not happened in a long time. There's this energy and this kind of wave of consciousness," said Father Michael Pfleger, St. Sabina Church.

But the head of the Chicago Republican Party is threatening a lawsuit, accusing some CPS principals of forcing students to participate.

"This is just straight-out political indoctrination. It's wrong. School is not the place for this kind of thing," said Chris Cleveland, Chicago Republican Party chairman.

Gun rights supporters are planning their own rallies, including at Romeoville High School as well as at Barrington. And that's fine with Syd Bakal.

"It's important that everybody is getting engaged in this conversation because that's what it needs to be," he said.

Students at Barrington said they started meeting with administrators three weeks ago to make Wednesday's event happen. At many schools there will also be an increased police presence.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsparkland school shootinggun controlstudentsBarringtonNapervilleChicagoAuburn Gresham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Gov. Rauner vetoes bill to license gun dealers
President Trump replacing Rex Tillerson with Mike Pompeo as secretary of state
Who is Gina Haspel?
Erika Harold speaks out about controversial gay foster parenting comment
More Politics
Top Stories
Stephen Hawking dead at 76
Gov. Rauner vetoes bill to license gun dealers
Elgin police chief answers questions at protest outside station
Dog dies on United flight after being put in overhead bin
Illinois trio linked to bombing cases at mosque and women's clinic
Family pleads for answers after man fatally shot 13 times
$15K reward offered in Winthrop Harbor cold case murder
Police: Man, 50, found fatally stabbed in Rogers Park
Show More
Mother of missing teen believed to be with married man begs for her safe return
Crime scene photos released in legal fight over 2016 police shooting
Chicago cop helps homeless vet rebuild his life
Family reunited with stolen dog after stranger sends message
More News
Top Video
Elgin police chief answers questions at protest outside station
Illinois trio linked to bombing cases at mosque and women's clinic
$15K reward offered in Winthrop Harbor cold case murder
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video