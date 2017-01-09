  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
POLITICS

Tickets for Obama farewell speech selling for thousands on eBay, Craigslist

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
CHICAGO --
The Better Business Bureau warned against buying tickets to President Barack Obama's farewell speech in Chicago on online marketplaces.

Tickets were handed out for free on Saturday morning in Chicago, prompting thousands of people to wait for hours in single-digit temperatures. Obama's speech is scheduled for Tuesday night at McCormick Place.
The Chicago Tribune reports that by Sunday, auctions were posted on websites like eBay and Craigslist asking for as much as $5,000 apiece for the tickets. It's unclear if those tickets are legitimate or can legally be sold.

Steve Bernas is president of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois. He warned against buying the tickets, saying "there's no way to verify these tickets." He said he guarantees "someone will be turned away on Tuesday."
VIDEO: INTERVIEW WITH OBAMA'S SPEECHWRITER
EMBED </>More News Videos

Interview: Obama Speechwriter Cody Keenan, a Chicagoan who's worked with the president since his inauguration.

Related Topics:
politicsbarack obamadonald trumpSouth LoopChicago
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Thousands line up to get tickets to Obama's farewell speech
White House: How to get tickets for Obama's farewell address
Obama planning Chicago farewell event?
POLITICS
Thousands line up to get tickets to Obama's farewell speech
Ernest Brown, former Cook County homeland security director, dies
Weekend Watch: Springfield budget crisis, election of House Speaker
The cutest presidential couple celebrates 72 years
More Politics
Top Stories
Joliet man charged after checkpoint breached at O'Hare
Man killed, 2 injured in Harvey home invasion
1 dead, 1 injured in West Side shooting
Adoptive mom, boyfriend charged in teen's rape, murder
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
Orlando Police Sergeant Shot, Killed; Suspect at Large
Man robs bank inside Andersonville Jewel-Osco
Show More
News report on accidental Amazon Alexa order sets off viewer devices
Person of interest in custody in Batavia woman's death
Water main break creates mess in Bucktown
Man killed protecting family from armed robber, wife says
Streep, Trump trade barbs amid actress' Golden Globes speech
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos