Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch:Cook County soda tax repeal
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2531942" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org. (WLS)
WLS
Saturday, October 14, 2017 09:11AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
You can read the full Better Government Association story online at
bettergov.org
.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics
better government association
soda tax
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Fact checking claims about Chicago gun laws
Weekend Watch: The push to bring Amazon to Chicago
Weekend Watch: Mismanaged money, jeopardized living conditions for Chicago seniors
Weekend Watch: Death of a CPS student with autism raises question
More better government association
POLITICS
Illinois joins 18 other states suing over Trump's health care order
Trump: Iran violating nuke deal but he won't pull out now
Sessions: Chicago will lose grant money for not working with ICE agents
ACLU condemns Trump's comments on Chicago gun violence
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman, 64, among 2 dead, 2 wounded in weekend gun violence
Man hails cab while date burns to death in car fire
Freed hostage says Taliban-linked captors killed infant daughter, raped American wife
Fans ready to cheer Cubs on in Game 1 of NLCS
Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect, severe storms expected Saturday evening
Man pleads guilty to abusing puppy so badly it lost leg
VIDEO: Strangers pull wheelchair-bound man from railroad tracks
Police: Burglars hit high-end watch store on Magnificent Mile
Show More
9-year-old boy missing from Lawndale
Toasting the Chicago Cubs with their official vodka
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Protect your kids from cyber bullying
More News
Top Video
Fans ready to cheer Cubs on in Game 1 of NLCS
Toasting the Chicago Cubs with their official vodka
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago