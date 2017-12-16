BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION

Weekend Watch: Cutting bureaucratic bloat in Ill.

EMBED </>More Videos

You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsbetter government association
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Restraining order halts Cook Co. court layoffs
Weekend Watch: Traffic on Chicago area expressways
Weekend Watch: Illinois gas tax
Weekend Watch: Illinois legislative inspector general
More better government association
POLITICS
Cook County's top civil attorney Chaka Patterson resigns
Republican tax bill finalized after senators announce support for bill
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Trump on violent crime in US: 'What the hell is going on in Chicago?'
More Politics
Top Stories
Some CTA workers get free parking in paid Blue Line lot
Woman killed in Melrose Park train crash identified
13-year-old boy among 4 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Chicago police applicants taking entry exam Saturday
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Police investigate report of shots fired outside Niles North HS after basketball game
Fire breaks out at Near North Side high-rise
Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old man missing from Dyer, Ind.
Show More
Woman found dead, 2 injured after Algonquin house fire
Girl, 15, reported missing from Bronzeville
Cook County's top civil attorney Chaka Patterson resigns
Celebrating cultures with Christmas trees
More News
Top Video
Celebrating cultures with Christmas trees
Weekend Watch: Is Ill. ready to attack bureaucratic bloat and save money?
Sing along at the 42nd Annual Do-It-Yourself Messiah
Spice up holiday recipes with Savory Spice Shops
More Video