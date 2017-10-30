Statement from Papadopoulos's attorneys: "We look forward to telling all of the details of George’s story..." pic.twitter.com/BjLAa8O97q— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 30, 2017
According to his LinkedIn page, Papadopoulos worked for the Trump campaign from March 2016 - January 2017.
He previously worked as an advisor for Ben Carson during his presidential campaign and was a research associate for the Hudson Institute, a policy research organization, for over four years.
Since President Trump took office, he has been working as an independent oil, gas and policy consultant
He has a B.A. from DePaul University and a master's degree from University College London.