Women return to Chicago after marching in Washington D.C.

CHICAGO (WLS) --A day after millions of women marched around the world, some of those who made the trip to the nation's capital returned to Chicago Sunday morning.
They returned by overnight bus at Union Station Sunday morning after marching in Washington D.C. They said the more than 500,000 people who swarmed the streets in D.C. and the thousands who participated in marches worldwide sent an extremely strong message to the Donald Trump administration that women are not going to fall victim to inequality and are not going to give up in the face of injustice.
"The fact that marches were able to be replicated all over the world easily and effortlessly and so that connection is critical and I think it was very needed for the morale," said Patty O'Neil.
In Grant Park Saturday, it was a flood of pink, with most people carrying posters and wearing pink knit caps. Organizers estimated the crowd in Chicago at 250,000.
The march portion of the women's march in Chicago was cancelled and turned into more of a rally in place in Grant Park. That was because there were so many tens of thousands of people that showed up the planned route from Grant Park into the Loop was filled with people before the march could even begin, with the same thing happening in Washington D.C.
The downtown rally wasn't the only women's march in the Chicago area. In Elgin, hundreds of men and women gathered to protest President Donald Trump.
More than 600 people turned out for the "Elgin Standing Together" march at the cultural center Saturday afternoon. Organizers said they wanted to march in solidarity with women across the country to show they stand for equal opportunity and human rights.