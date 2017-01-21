Women's rally underway in Grant Park; Large crowds force cancellation of march

Thousands of people have gathered in Grant Park for a rally for the Saturday for the Women's March on Chicago and the large crowds forced the cancellation of a planned march through the Loop.A rally got underway 10 a.m. in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Jackson Boulevard. Thousands listened to speakers including politicians such as Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, Aldermen Pat Dowell, Susan Garza and Michele Smith and others. Members of the Chicago cast of "Hamilton," spoke and then sang "Let it Be."A march was originally scheduled for after the rally, but Chicago police said that the march was cancelled and that the crowd will disperse at the end of the rally. Police and organizers said that the streets for the march route to Federal Plaza were flooded with people and the march would not be able to proceed.Police estimate the crowds in Grant Park at more than 100,000 and organizers said it was the largest women's march outside Washington D.C.Despite the cancellation of the official march, many who came downtown and crowded the streets made their way to Federal Plaza anyway while the rally was going on.Whitney and Elliot Michel were among the thousands in Grant Park for the march."I think it's important to take advantage of an event like this that gets you off of your computer and Facebook complaining about issues and coming out here and being reminded that there are people that share your values and they're out here to make a stand to show that they are here and to show that they care," said Whitney Michel."It's very important for us to stand up for rights of under-served groups. I think women are a vastly under-served group. I have a wife, I have a mother, I have two sisters. Many of my students are young women and they deserve all of their rights," said Elliot Michel.Friday night, city workers began installing fences and barricades to outline the march route and keep people safe. Organizers said they are expecting as many as 75,000 at the march.On what inspired the march, organizer Jessica Scheller said. "It's about more than the election of the president, it's about the mindset which led to his election."Saturday morning, marchers were putting finishing touches on posters and getting signed in, all in preparation of sending a big message."Our mission is to eliminate racism and empower women. I feel so inspired to be a part of this committee and work with these women to fight for the rights of women," said Jacqueline Priego, part of the planning committee for the Women's March on Chicago.March organizers said they are well aware of the potential trouble and expect this march to be peaceful, but they are taking no chances by having additional security."Because the numbers have grown so much, our logistics have changed a few times, so with that we've been in constant contact with the Chicago Police Department as well as the city and moving the location of the stage to ensure that we do not have any issues and I think with additional fencing that we added early this morning at 3 a.m. We're ready to go," said organizer Danica Milich.This march in Chicago is one of about 600 happening around the world Saturday, including in Washington D.C. where hundreds of thousands are expected.