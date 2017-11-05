TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING

Trump tweets about Texas church shooting: 'May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs'

EMBED </>More Videos

Families pray outside San Antonio church as they wait to hear about loved ones.

President Donald Trump is in Japan for a five-country tour of Asia, but he said via Twitter on Sunday that he is monitoring the situation Sutherland Springs, Texas following a shooting at a church that has left at least 20 people dead.


"May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas," Trump tweeted. "The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."

According to a witness, a man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio around 11:30 a.m. and began shooting. At least 20 people were killed and 30 more were injured. Police have told ABNC News that the alleged shooter is dead.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also issued a statement on the shooting, thanking law enforcement for their efforts and encouraging Texans to pray for the Sutherland Springs community.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Texas church shootingmass shootingshootingreligiondonald trump
Load Comments
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
At least 27 killed in Texas church shooting
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
More Texas church shooting
Top Stories
At least 27 killed in Texas church shooting
Rockford police officer killed after traffic stop
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
Suspect in custody after shootout with CPD in South Shore
3 dead, 19 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman, 63, carjacked on South Side
Woman killed, man wounded shooting at party in West Pullman apartment
Boy, 13, missing from Skokie
Show More
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win NYC Marathon
Jimmy Fallon 'was at his mother's bedside' when she died
Man gets prison for sending strippers to neighbor's house
Tinley Park sisters create business for children with special needs
47 dogs rescued from illegal breeding operation in unincorporated Peotone
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Honoring veterans, helping veterans transition to civilian workforce
Rockford police officer killed after traffic stop
Suspect in custody after shootout with CPD in South Shore
Hydration therapy for flu season
More Video