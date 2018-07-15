Protests erupt after man fatally shot by police in South Shore

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3765609" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Protesters clashed with police after a Chicago cop fatally shot a man in the South Shore neighborhood.

A deadly police-involved shooting Saturday night sparked protests on Chicago's South Side, and things turned violent.Protesters clashed with police well into the overnight hours, four police officers were injured, and four protesters were arrested after a Chicago police officer shot and killed a man.It was a chaotic scene after the shooting. Protestors started throwing rocks and bottles at police officers, even punching them, and were even jumping on squad cars. That's when police started making arrests.The protests started after a police-involved shooting. Chicago police officials said it happened at about 5:30 p.m. near 71st Street and Clyde Avenue. They said officers on foot patrol noticed a man that they believed was armed.When they approached him, there was a confrontation. Police said the man became combative, and apparently got away from police. That's when officers said they saw the man reach for a weapon, and one of the officers opened fire, killing the man."It was some semiautomatic weapon. He also had magazines on him," said Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller. "The police department gets no joy in these type of incidents...it's not something that they plan to do. It's just a tragic incident all the way around."Witnesses said the man was shot several times. The victim was pronounced dead at Jackson Park Hospital, fire officials said. Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.Neighbors identified the man, who was in his 30's, as "Snoop" and said he was a local barber in the area. They claim the man had a conceal carry license and wasn't doing anything wrong, although officers said that is not true."Another black man killed by the police, something's got to change. I'm sick of this," said witness Allen Davis.Police said the shooting is now under investigation. They said it was all captured on police body camera.In a statement, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said it is committed to a "thorough, objective and unbiased investigation and requests the public's patience and cooperation." Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or chicagocopa.org.