  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Puerto Rican boxer partners with Illinois food bank with hurricane relief efforts

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavyweight boxer Fres Oquendo, who was raised in Chicago but born in Puerto Rico, is working with the Northern Illinois Food Bank. (WLS)

By
GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) --
Two famous native Puerto Ricans have partnered with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to send supplies to victims of Hurricane Maria.

On Tuesday, one of the celebrities -- heavyweight boxer Fres Oquendo, who was born on the island and raised in Chicago -- was at the food bank's Geneva facility to help prepare a special shipment.

Volunteers helped sort and pack thousands of pounds of food, for 8,000 meals, that are destined for Puerto Rico.

"Just to hear that food is not getting to those in dire need, we've got to do something about it," said Oquendo, a WBA regular heavyweight contender.

Oquendo and his team will be in Puerto Rico when this shipment arrives in a couple of weeks.

"It's very urgent to get there. I just got to get there to make sure things are delivered," he said.

Oquendo and musician Daddy Yankee helped get some of the first supplies to the island after Hurricane Maria. Now, they are partnering with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to continue relief efforts.

"The reality, my family was telling me, is that it's going to be years before things get back to normal. And they're scrambling for bits and pieces of food and water," Oquendo said.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is the country's fifth largest food bank and has helped with other natural disasters relief efforts.

"We know that the need in Puerto Rico is going to be months and years and we are here for months and years to help our neighbors down there," said Julie Yurko, president and CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The food bank's donation will be part of 50 truckloads sent to Puerto Rico with Feeding America over the next ten weeks.

"They need help, they are our neighbors no matter where they live," said volunteer John Habegger.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
puerto ricohurricane mariafood bankdisaster reliefGeneva
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Dad admits to disposing of 3-year-old's body, affidavit says
Family of fallen solider speaks after receiving $25K check from Trump
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
13-year-old shoots 10-year-old with crossbow, killing him, police say
Cat litter found in slain boy's stomach, expert testifies
Woman arrested after kidnapping her own baby from hospital
Des Plaines man investigated for threatening congresswoman on Facebook
Signed Rizzo photo missing from young cancer patient's room
Show More
City leaders break ground on East Garfield Park food incubator
Video shows bank customer tackle armed robber
Open letter alleges sexual harassment in Illinois politics
Video captures vehicle in Zion hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old man
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Des Plaines man investigated for threatening congresswoman on Facebook
Holocaust survivors share their stories via hologram
Open letter alleges sexual harassment in Illinois politics
More Video