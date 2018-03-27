Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion

REAL ESTATE

Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion he bought from former Bull

Former Chicago Bear Julius Peppers has sold the Highland Park mansion he bought from former Bull B.J. Armstrong eight years ago. (Courtesy: VHT Studios) (WLS)

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Former Chicago Bear Julius Peppers has sold the Highland Park mansion he bought from former Bull B.J. Armstrong eight years ago.

Located steps from Lake Michigan, the 6,000-square-foot home was built in 1994 and boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Peppers purchased the home for $1,800,000 in 2010, according to property records.
Hardwood floors span the main level, which includes an open living and dining space featuring high-end stainless steel appliances and soaring ceilings.

Each of the five bedrooms boasts an en-suite bathroom. The basement has been completely renovated with full wet-bar including a Sub-Zero fridge and wine cooler.

Peppers, who was cut by the Bears in 2013, reportedly sold the home for just over $1,062,500 on March 20.
