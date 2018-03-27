Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3160620" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> See inside Bill and Giuliana Rancic's Gold Coast mansion that was just listed for $6.8 million. Photo credits: VHT Studios

Former Chicago Bear Julius Peppers has sold the Highland Park mansion he bought from former Bull B.J. Armstrong eight years ago.Located steps from Lake Michigan, the 6,000-square-foot home was built in 1994 and boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Peppers purchased the home for $1,800,000 in 2010, according to property records.Hardwood floors span the main level, which includes an open living and dining space featuring high-end stainless steel appliances and soaring ceilings.Each of the five bedrooms boasts an en-suite bathroom. The basement has been completely renovated with full wet-bar including a Sub-Zero fridge and wine cooler.Peppers, who was cut by the Bears in 2013, reportedly sold the home for just over $1,062,500 on March 20.