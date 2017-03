EMBED >More News Videos Kelly Clarkson's palatial Tennessee estate is on the market.

If you're looking to live like country music royalty, Tennessee is calling.American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson's lavish home is on the market for a cool $8.75 million in suburban Nashville. The 20,000-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half bathrooms.Guests are first greeted by a spacious circular driveway large enough to accommodate a bus. Outfitted with marble floors, the grand foyer features a luxurious spiral staircase.The chef's kitchen boasts double ovens, a warming drawer, an eight-burner cooktop, double fridges and a library ladder for upper cabinets. An attached breakfast room offers a cozy place to dine.Residents can relax in the fully furnished home theater, and the basement-level recreation room has several built-in bunk beds that are perfect for kid's sleepovers. While the kids play, adults can enjoy a drink in the basement's cowboy bar as they sit on custom, saddle-inspired bar stools.In the back yard, guests can take a dip in the saltwater pool or spa and enjoy the view of the spacious backyard from the main floor veranda. The four-acre property backs up to the Cumberland River and features a private dock.