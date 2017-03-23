  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
REAL ESTATE

PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious southern estate on the market

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Solomon Davis&#47;Showcase Photographers)</span></div>
HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee --
If you're looking to live like country music royalty, Tennessee is calling.

If you're viewing on our ABC 7 Chicago news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson's lavish home is on the market for a cool $8.75 million in suburban Nashville. The 20,000-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half bathrooms.

EMBED More News Videos

Kelly Clarkson's palatial Tennessee estate is on the market.



Guests are first greeted by a spacious circular driveway large enough to accommodate a bus. Outfitted with marble floors, the grand foyer features a luxurious spiral staircase.

The chef's kitchen boasts double ovens, a warming drawer, an eight-burner cooktop, double fridges and a library ladder for upper cabinets. An attached breakfast room offers a cozy place to dine.

Residents can relax in the fully furnished home theater, and the basement-level recreation room has several built-in bunk beds that are perfect for kid's sleepovers. While the kids play, adults can enjoy a drink in the basement's cowboy bar as they sit on custom, saddle-inspired bar stools.

In the back yard, guests can take a dip in the saltwater pool or spa and enjoy the view of the spacious backyard from the main floor veranda. The four-acre property backs up to the Cumberland River and features a private dock.
Related Topics:
realestatecelebrity homescelebrityluxury homesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
REAL ESTATE
Community leaders offer financial assistance for homeowners struggling to pay taxes
Overdue property tax bills to be sold on April 3
Guinness castle for sale
Deadline looms for auctions after Cook Co. property tax grace period shortened
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Chicago police raid wrong home
Trump gives ultimatum, demands health care vote Friday
Police: Man charged in toddler sex assault was deported 4 times
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
Man gets 45 years for killing elderly grandmother for her money
Police: Man tried to 'force himself' on woman in Blue Island
Student trained by police saves choking classmate
Show More
Officials: Increase in airport gun confiscation, 4 arrested at Midway
Haribo set to open first US factory near Chicago
Bill inspired by Snooki caps public university speaker fees
Not a scam: IRS to begin calling to demand payment
Restaurant offers discount to families who put away phones
More News
Photos
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
GALLERY: National Puppy Day photos from our Facebook fans
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
More Photos