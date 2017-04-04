RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Archdiocese initiative aims to curb Chicago violence

Chicago's Cardinal Blase Cupich in Italy in 2016. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Pope Francis has expressed support for a new Archdiocese of Chicago effort to combat the violence in the city.

As part of the effort, which was announced Tuesday, church leaders plan to invest an initial $250,000 to start what's being called the Peace Venture Philanthropy Fund. The fund will include funding from the archdiocese and other donors.

The archdiocese, along with its parishes and ministries, including Catholic Charities, Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, and Kolbe House, plan to increase the capacity and reach of its current programs that address root causes of violence.

Pope Francis sent a letter of support to Cardinal Blase Cupich.

READ: POPE FRANCIS' LETTER TO CARDINAL CUPICH

In a letter to Cardinal Cupich, the pontiff said: "Please convey to the people of Chicago that they have been on my mind and in my prayers. I know that many families have lost loved ones to violence. I am close to them, I share in their grief, and pray that they may experience healing and reconciliation through God's grace."

Also on Tuesday, the Archdiocese announced that it hopes to hold the first U.S. meeting of the Scholas Occurentes in Chicago next year. The Scholas program, now active in more than 100 countries, brings young people together for a week of encounter, discussion and problem solving.
