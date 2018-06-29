Report: SC woman hit black teen and told him to leave pool because 'he didn't belong'

The video of a woman allegedly hitting a teen at a SC pool has gone viral (Credit: Victim's family)

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C --
A South Carolina woman has been charged with assault after she was recorded hitting a teenager at a neighborhood pool and then assaulting deputies when they tried to arrest her.

According to an incident report, 38-year-old Stephanie Sebby-Strempel, of Summerville, allegedly told a 15-year-old and his friends "they did not belong and they had to leave" the Reminisce subdivision pool on Sunday, despite them being invited there by a friend.

The teen told authorities he and his friends were respectful and started to leave the pool when Sebby-Strempel called them "punks" and used racial slurs, The Charlotte Observer reports.

The woman then allegedly walked toward the teen, hit him in the chest, followed him toward the exit, and "hit him in the face at least twice."

"Sebby-Strempel is clearly the aggressor in the assault even going as far as to continue to assault the victim as he was walking away from her," the incident report said.

The teen recorded Sebby-Strempel and a family member shared it on Facebook.

The video had gone viral within minutes.

By Wednesday, the video had been viewed more than 647,000 times

When deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Sebby-Strempel on Monday, she physically resisted, said Dorchester County Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Tony Phinney.

A supplemental incident report said she pushed one detective into a wall, causing knee injuries, and then bit another detective's arm, breaking into the skin.

Stephanie Sebby-Strempel



Sebby-Strempel was charged with third-degree assault related to the teen, and with two counts of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

On Tuesday, a judge set a surety bond of $65,000 for Sebby-Strempel.
