Rockford police officer killed after traffic stop

A Rockford police officer has died following a traffic stop Sunday morning and another person was found dead inside a crashed vehicle, Rockford police said.The officer, identified as Jamie Cox, made a traffic stop in the area of State Street and Dawn Avenue at about 1 a.m. A short time later, Cox made a brief radio transmission calling for assistance.Officers arrived on the scene and found a single-vehicle car crash about two blocks north of the initial traffic stop. Officers also located Cox, who was critically injured.Cox was transported to a hospital, where he died later Sunday morning. A dead person was found inside the vehicle, police said. That person's identity has not been released.Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said the officer had been with the department for about a year.Police have not released information on how the officer was injured and an investigation is ongoing. O'Shea said there is not a threat to the public.