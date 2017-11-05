Rockford police officer killed after traffic stop

The officer, identified as Jamie Cox, made a traffic stop in the area of State Street and Dawn Avenue at about 1 a.m. A short time later, Cox made a brief radio transmission calling for assistance.
Officers arrived on the scene and found a single-vehicle car crash about two blocks north of the initial traffic stop. Officers also located Cox, who was critically injured.
Cox was transported to a hospital, where he died later Sunday morning. A dead person was found inside the vehicle, police said. That person's identity has not been released.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said the officer had been with the department for about a year.
Police have not released information on how the officer was injured and an investigation is ongoing. O'Shea said there is not a threat to the public.