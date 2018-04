An elderly woman and her 45-year-old son were injured early Friday in a Rolling Meadows house fire.At about 4:45 a.m., firefighters responded to the house in the 3700-block of Meadow Drive to find flames coming from the front windows, said Fire Chief Terry Valentino.The elderly woman was transported to Lutheran General Hospital.Her son lived in the house with the woman.The cause of the fire was immediately not known.The fire marshal is investigating.