ACCUWEATHER

4th of July: How different weather conditions impact fireworks shows

EMBED </>More Videos

Weather conditions like humidity and wind can impact how fireworks displays look on the Fourth of July and other holidays, according to AccuWeather. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

It's not the Fourth of July without fireworks, but did you know that weather can impact the dazzling display of light in the sky?

Clear skies, light winds and low humidity create the optimal conditions for a fireworks show, according to AccuWeather. As humidity increases, the color from the fireworks could appear less vibrant.

Wind speed is also closely monitored; if there's too little wind, the smoke from the fireworks might not dissipate quickly enough and could obstruct the view from the ground. If there's too much wind, smoke and hot embers could move into areas full of spectators.

Drought conditions can also cause problems for fireworks shows. The fallout from fireworks could be enough to start a fire in a matter of seconds. In some desert areas, drone shows are replacing fireworks -- in addition to being safer in drier areas, the drone shows are more inclusive for those with sensitives to the sound of firework explosions.

Rain, though, poses little risk to fireworks as long as the fireworks are kept in waterproof bags. Downpours and thunderstorms can cause a fireworks show to be canceled or delayed, especially if there's lightning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencefireworksjuly 4th4th of julyjuly fourthholidayweatheraccuweather
ACCUWEATHER
Beach lightning safety tips
What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
More accuweather
SCIENCE
Birth of a planet captured in 1st-of-its-kind photo
Nate Butkus, 8-year-old science whiz, uses lemons for electrifying experiment
NASA finds more evidence of possible ancient life on Mars
WATCH: Scientists assemble largest dinosaur discovered to date
More Science
Top Stories
3 officers wounded, gunman killed in South Elgin
2 killed after tree branch falls during fireworks show in Rock Island, Ill.
Armed man fatally shot by officers in West Garfield Park, police say
Chicago Weather: Heat Advisory in effect for much of the area with scattered storms in afternoon
Girl, 15, missing from South Shore
Woman, 92, allegedly kills son to avoid nursing home
Joey Chestnut downs a record 74 franks for 11th title
Skokie police seek smash-and-grab burglars
Show More
Chicago police exchange gunfire with suspect on West Side
Naperville Ribfest gets underway Wednesday
Son on life support no excuse to skip work, boss tells employee
Scientists create 'test-tube rhino' in hopes of saving dying species
Fire damages several Franklin Park buildings
More News