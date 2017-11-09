A 73-year-old man from south suburban Matteson was charged Tuesday after he sexually assaulted and took photos of young boys at his house over the span of five years, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.Joseph Minarik was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and child pornography, the sheriff's office said.Minarik was taken into custody on Monday after police found child pornography on multiple devices in his home in the 600-block of Tanglewood Road. Police were initially contacted in July after family members of one victim found explicit photos of that victim on Minarik's camera.Minarik faces two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of manufacturing child pornography and two counts of child pornography possession. These charges were made in connection to three victims, the sheriff's office said.Anyone with additional information about Minarik is asked to contact the Cook County Sheriff's Office at 708-865-4896.