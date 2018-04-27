I-TEAM

BBB says Sears has dramatically improved complaint handling

EMBED </>More Videos

The Better Business Bureau said Sears has dramatically improved how it handles complaints. (WLS)

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Better Business Bureau said Sears has dramatically improved how it handles complaints.

The retail giant has also solved problems for people who called the I-Team, including one woman who now has a new dishwasher.

Sandra Killion said goodbye to scrubbing dishes in the sink and hello to her new replacement dishwasher.

"This is the new dishwasher. It's black, it's shiny like I asked and you open it up its all silver inside and it looks nice and pretty," she said.

But she waited eight months for it because she couldn't get Sears to replace her broken dishwasher under warranty.

In February the I-Team found the retailer had an NR, or "no rating" with the BB for a spike in open, unresolved complaints. Shortly before the story aired the grade was back up to its longstanding A. Now it's a B+. As of this week, the BBB said that Sears had no unanswered or unsettled complaints in file.

Sears said it was resolving open complaints all along and blamed "an administrative issue that created a delay in reporting case status back to the BBB." The said it never affected "our level of customer service."

"Well I think that's good on their part and Sears has been around a long time. When I was a child I remember my parents buying Sears appliances; that's all we knew," Killion said.

Four other customers mentioned in the previous I-Team report said they've received replacement products as well.

For those other customers, Sears said some of their resolutions were exceptions or courtesies because the customers did not follow the "clearly stated" policies.

When buying any high price item make sure you know a store's return policy.

The BBB said since the I-Team's story aired they have seen a "significant improvement" on how fast Sears resolves complaints.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingsearswarrantyI-Teamconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sears under scrutiny after customer complaints and product disputes
I-TEAM
Romance or rape? Judge to decide Marc Winner's fate
Suburban Chicago cache of guns connected to alleged cross-border crime conspiracy
Serial rape suspect Marc Winner gives blanket denials to all wrongdoing
'I just wanted to forget what happened' says Winner rape trial witness
More I-Team
SHOPPING
Frustrated Walmart shopper grabs PA to beg for help
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
Amazon launches delivery to cars in Chicago
Exclusive Mother's Day deals from Couponology
More Shopping
Top Stories
Lawyer charged with impersonating judge found dead
Police: Suspect shot brother before carjacking spree across Chicago
Teacher accused of sex with student in school's bathroom
Dan Rostenkowski estate sale includes slice of Chicago history
'Golden State Killer' suspect appears in court for 1st time
Police dispatcher injured in Mt. Greenwood hit and run
Mayor Emanuel announces small business reforms
Stage 4 cancer patient sent to prom, all expenses paid
Show More
Korean leaders' meeting sparks strong reaction in Chicago
Final Chicago Sears store starts liquidation sales
Man shot by St. Charles cops made false claim of armed intruder, police say
Romance or rape? Judge to decide Marc Winner's fate
More News