Educators, get your freebies! List of deals for Teacher Appreciation Week

List of deals in the area for Teacher Appreciation Week.

It's that time of the year where we honor our educators during Teacher Appreciation Week. To say thank you, many businesses are offering freebies and discounts.

The deals require a valid school ID and are subject to change.

Aerosoles
Receive 15 percent off footwear items priced $39.99 or higher. Present your teacher ID or a pay-stub in a store.

Apple
Shop the Apple Store for Education, save up to $200 on a new Mac, and up to $30 on a new iPad. Education pricing is available to college students, students accepted to college, parents buying for college students, faculty, homeschool teachers, and staff at all grade levels.

Banana Republic
Receive 15 percent off for teachers and students on full priced purchases. Offer valid at Banana Republic stores in the U.S. and Canada only. Must present valid student or teacher I.D. to redeem discount.

Barnes and Noble

With the B&N Educator Program, save 20 percent off the publisher's list price on all purchases for classroom use. Get up to 25 percent off the publisher's list price during Educator Appreciation Days. Receive valuable email offers and information on special educator events.

Chick-fil-A
On May 2 from 6:00-10:30 a.m., receive one free Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis (3-count) or Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit, and from 10:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m. receive one free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich.

Chipotle
Teachers, faculty and staff get buy-one/get-one free on burritos, bowls, salads or tacos on May 2 from 3 p.m. to close.

Michael's

Teachers get 15 percent off every day. Some exclusions apply, check with the store for details.

Salata
Teachers, faculty and staff get a free salad or wrap from 3-6 p.m. on May 3 through May 5.

Note: All deals are subject to change.
