PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Bump &#39;N Go Walking Egg Laying Chicken with Light, Sound and Music could pose a choking hazard.</span></div>
Two annual reports about toys and household items that may be harmful for children were released Tuesday, ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

The annual Trouble in Toyland report, published by the Illinois Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund, includes information about the potentially hazardous toys.

The report exposes fidget spinners full of lead, inadequately-labeled toys and balloons that pose a choking hazard, and data-collecting toys that may violate children's privacy and other consumer protection laws.

CLICK HERE FOR 2017 "TROUBLE IN TOYLAND" REPORT

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan released the 10th annual "Safe Shopping Guide" that identifies toys and other unsafe household items. Some of the items are still for sale in stores, despite being recalled.

CLICK HERE FOR 2017 SAFE SHOPPING GUIDE

RECALLS FROM JAN. 1 - OCT. 31, 2017

TOYS



Studio Fun International Recalls Slap Bracelets Sold with Children's Storybooks Due to Laceration Hazard
Hallmark Recalls Plush Baby Stacking Toys Due to Choking Hazard
BRIO Recalls Baby Rattles Due to Choking Hazard
Panelcraft Recalls Children's Building Sets Due to Choking Hazard
Manhattan Toy Recalls Activity Toys Due to Choking Hazard
TOMY Recalls Munching Max Chipmunk Toys Due to Laceration Hazard
Hobby Lobby Recalls Easter and July 4th Light-Up Spinner Toys Due to Choking and Ingestion Hazards
Little Passports Recalls Science Kits Due to Burn Hazard
Horizon Hobby Recalls Remote-Controlled Model Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard
Target Recalls Water Absorbing Toys Due to Serious Ingestion Hazard
Juratoys Recalls Toy Trolleys Due to Impact Injury Hazard
Target Recalls Magnetic Tic Tac Toe Games Due to Choking and Magnet Ingestion Hazards



Kids II Recalls Oball Rattles Due to Choking Hazard
Little Tikes Recalls Toddler Swings Due to Fall Hazard
Moose Toys Recalls Toy Frogs Due to Chemical and Injury Hazards
Feld Entertainment Recalls Toy Wands Due to Injury Hazard
Active Kyds Recalls Children's Toy Shovels and Garden Tool Sets Due to Lead Violations
Toys "R" Us Recalls Infant Wiggle Balls Due to Choking Hazard
Kids Preferred Recalls Wind-Up Musical Toys Due to Choking Hazard

PlanToys Recalls Baby Gyms Due to Strangulation Hazard

MOTORIZED/ELECTRIC RIDE-ON TOYS/SCOOTERS



Rover Recalls Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard
Dynacraft Recalls Ride-On Toys Due to Fall and Crash Hazards
Pulse Performance Products Recalls Krusher Scooters Due to Fall Hazard
Razor Recalls RipStik Motorized Caster Boards Due to Fall Hazard
Pulse Performance Recalls Children's Electric Scooters Due to Fall Hazard
Boosted Recalls Electric Skateboards Due to Fire Hazard

CLOTHING

DEMDACO Recalls Infant Bib and Bootie Sets Due to Choking Hazard
L.L. Bean Recalls Toddler Sweater Fleece Pullovers Due to Choking Hazard
ASHERANGEL Recalls Children's Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
Fabri-Tech Recalls Infant Rompers Due to Choking Hazard
Laura Ashley Girl's Dresses Recalled by Pastourelle Due to Choking Hazard



Meijer Recalls Children's Swimsuits Due to Choking Hazard
Richie House Children's Robes Recalled by Belle Investment Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
Sweet Bamboo Recalls Children's Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
Burt's Bees Baby Recalls Infant Coveralls Due to Choking Hazard
Little Giraffe Recalls Children's Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
Lila + Hayes Recalls Children's Playwear Due to Choking Hazard
Kreative Kids Recalls Children's Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
Zutano Recalls Infant Booties Due to Choking Hazard



Fred Meyer Recalls Children's Hooded Sweatshirts and Girls Bomber Jackets Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards
Discount School Supply Recalls Children's Waterproof Bibs Due to Suffocation Hazard
LIVLY Recalls Children's Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
RDG Global Recalls Girls' Hooded Sweatshirts Due to Strangulation Hazard

Dillard's Recalls Baby Jackets Due to Choking Hazard
Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Recalls Minnie and Mickey Mouse Infant Hoodie Sweatshirts Due to Choking Hazard

BABY GEAR



Delta Recalls J is for Jeep Brand Cross-Country All-Terrain Jogging Strollers Due to Fall Hazard
Combi USA Recalls Stroller and Car Seat Combos Due to Fall Hazard
Osprey Recalls Child Backpack Carriers Due to Fall Hazard
Britax Recalls Strollers Due to Fall Hazard
RH Baby & Child Recalls Mobiles Due to Choking Hazard
Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Motion Seats Due to Fire Hazard

FURNITURE



Target Recalls Room Essentials 4-Drawer Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Ameriwood Home Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Homestar North America Recalls Three-Drawer TV Chests Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
South Shore Expands Recall of Chest of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
IKEA Recalled 29 Million MALM and Other Models of Chests and Dressers Due to Serious Tip-Over Hazard
Vanguard Furniture Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Safavieh Recalls Lingerie Chests Due to Serious Tip-Over Hazard
South Shore Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Simpli Home Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over Hazard
Bolton Furniture Recalls Dressers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Linon Home Decor Recalls Dressers Due to Tip-Over Hazard

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS



Playtex Recalls Children's Plates and Bowls Due to Choking Hazard
Skip Hop Recalls Nightlight Soothers Due to Shock Hazard
Night Lights Recalled by AM Conservation Group Due to Fire Hazard
Battery Chargers for XBOX ONE Video Game Controllers Recalled by Performance Designed Products Due to Burn Hazard
S.R. Smith Recalls Helix Pool Slides Due to Fall Hazard
Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Recalls Mickey Mouse Nightlights Due to Fire Hazard
