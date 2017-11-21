PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season

RECALLS FROM JAN. 1 - OCT. 31, 2017

TOYS

MOTORIZED/ELECTRIC RIDE-ON TOYS/SCOOTERS

CLOTHING

BABY GEAR

FURNITURE

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Two annual reports about toys and household items that may be harmful for children were released Tuesday, ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.The annual Trouble in Toyland report, published by the Illinois Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund, includes information about the potentially hazardous toys.The report exposes fidget spinners full of lead, inadequately-labeled toys and balloons that pose a choking hazard, and data-collecting toys that may violate children's privacy and other consumer protection laws.Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan released the 10th annual "Safe Shopping Guide" that identifies toys and other unsafe household items. Some of the items are still for sale in stores, despite being recalled.Studio Fun International Recalls Slap Bracelets Sold with Children's Storybooks Due to Laceration HazardHallmark Recalls Plush Baby Stacking Toys Due to Choking HazardBRIO Recalls Baby Rattles Due to Choking HazardPanelcraft Recalls Children's Building Sets Due to Choking HazardManhattan Toy Recalls Activity Toys Due to Choking HazardTOMY Recalls Munching Max Chipmunk Toys Due to Laceration HazardHobby Lobby Recalls Easter and July 4th Light-Up Spinner Toys Due to Choking and Ingestion HazardsLittle Passports Recalls Science Kits Due to Burn HazardHorizon Hobby Recalls Remote-Controlled Model Vehicles Due to Fire HazardTarget Recalls Water Absorbing Toys Due to Serious Ingestion HazardJuratoys Recalls Toy Trolleys Due to Impact Injury HazardTarget Recalls Magnetic Tic Tac Toe Games Due to Choking and Magnet Ingestion HazardsKids II Recalls Oball Rattles Due to Choking HazardLittle Tikes Recalls Toddler Swings Due to Fall HazardMoose Toys Recalls Toy Frogs Due to Chemical and Injury HazardsFeld Entertainment Recalls Toy Wands Due to Injury HazardActive Kyds Recalls Children's Toy Shovels and Garden Tool Sets Due to Lead ViolationsToys "R" Us Recalls Infant Wiggle Balls Due to Choking HazardKids Preferred Recalls Wind-Up Musical Toys Due to Choking HazardPlanToys Recalls Baby Gyms Due to Strangulation HazardRover Recalls Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Due to Fire HazardDynacraft Recalls Ride-On Toys Due to Fall and Crash HazardsPulse Performance Products Recalls Krusher Scooters Due to Fall HazardRazor Recalls RipStik Motorized Caster Boards Due to Fall HazardPulse Performance Recalls Children's Electric Scooters Due to Fall HazardBoosted Recalls Electric Skateboards Due to Fire HazardDEMDACO Recalls Infant Bib and Bootie Sets Due to Choking HazardL.L. Bean Recalls Toddler Sweater Fleece Pullovers Due to Choking HazardASHERANGEL Recalls Children's Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability StandardFabri-Tech Recalls Infant Rompers Due to Choking HazardLaura Ashley Girl's Dresses Recalled by Pastourelle Due to Choking HazardMeijer Recalls Children's Swimsuits Due to Choking HazardRichie House Children's Robes Recalled by Belle Investment Due to Violation of Federal Flammability StandardSweet Bamboo Recalls Children's Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability StandardBurt's Bees Baby Recalls Infant Coveralls Due to Choking HazardLittle Giraffe Recalls Children's Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability StandardLila + Hayes Recalls Children's Playwear Due to Choking HazardKreative Kids Recalls Children's Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability StandardZutano Recalls Infant Booties Due to Choking HazardFred Meyer Recalls Children's Hooded Sweatshirts and Girls Bomber Jackets Due to Choking and Laceration HazardsDiscount School Supply Recalls Children's Waterproof Bibs Due to Suffocation HazardLIVLY Recalls Children's Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability StandardRDG Global Recalls Girls' Hooded Sweatshirts Due to Strangulation HazardDillard's Recalls Baby Jackets Due to Choking HazardWalt Disney Parks and Resorts Recalls Minnie and Mickey Mouse Infant Hoodie Sweatshirts Due to Choking HazardDelta Recalls J is for Jeep Brand Cross-Country All-Terrain Jogging Strollers Due to Fall HazardCombi USA Recalls Stroller and Car Seat Combos Due to Fall HazardOsprey Recalls Child Backpack Carriers Due to Fall HazardBritax Recalls Strollers Due to Fall HazardRH Baby & Child Recalls Mobiles Due to Choking HazardFisher-Price Recalls Infant Motion Seats Due to Fire HazardTarget Recalls Room Essentials 4-Drawer Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment HazardsAmeriwood Home Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment HazardsHomestar North America Recalls Three-Drawer TV Chests Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment HazardsSouth Shore Expands Recall of Chest of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment HazardsIKEA Recalled 29 Million MALM and Other Models of Chests and Dressers Due to Serious Tip-Over HazardVanguard Furniture Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment HazardsSafavieh Recalls Lingerie Chests Due to Serious Tip-Over HazardSouth Shore Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment HazardsSimpli Home Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over HazardBolton Furniture Recalls Dressers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment HazardsLinon Home Decor Recalls Dressers Due to Tip-Over HazardPlaytex Recalls Children's Plates and Bowls Due to Choking HazardSkip Hop Recalls Nightlight Soothers Due to Shock HazardNight Lights Recalled by AM Conservation Group Due to Fire HazardBattery Chargers for XBOX ONE Video Game Controllers Recalled by Performance Designed Products Due to Burn HazardS.R. Smith Recalls Helix Pool Slides Due to Fall HazardWalt Disney Parks and Resorts Recalls Mickey Mouse Nightlights Due to Fire Hazard