Social media fueling paintball shootings in Midwestern cities, police say

A series of paintball shootings has taken place in several Midwestern cities in Michigan and Wisconsin. (WLS)

A series of paintball shootings has taken place in several Midwestern cities.

A bicyclist was shot in the eye with a paintball late Monday night, just hours after police warned the public about a recent spike in similar attacks.

Milwaukee postal workers are among some of the victims. There have been at least 66 paintball shootings in Milwaukee since last Thursday.

In Detroit, a 22-year-old man was arrested after police say he used a paintball gun to shoot an unmarked police car.

On one street alone, investigators say about 50 people were involved in what's been called a "paintball war" last week.

Police said the incidents are fueled by social media postings and are believed to be tied to an effort dubbed "Guns Down, Paintballs Up" that was launched by an Atlanta-based musician.
