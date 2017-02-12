35th US Hispanic Leadership Institute Conference

CHICAGO (WLS) --People from across the country are coming to Chicago for the 35th U.S. Hispanic Leadership Institute (USHLI) Conference February 16-19, 2017. More than 6,500 present and future leaders from 40 states are attending the event at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Hotel. Visitors hope to take what they learn from the conference and incorporate the ideas into their own cities, schools, and communities.
The USHLI Conference gives students and young professionals a chance to meet with industry leaders and role models to learn about ways to better their lives. Miss U.S. Latina, Stefany Jacobo, will address over 3,000 high school students, teachers, and counselors at 10am Thursday, February 16, 2017 during the USHLI Conference. Jacobo and USHLI Leadership Programs Coordinator, Victoria Villalpando, visited Eyewitness News to talk about the upcoming conference.
35th USHLI National Conference
Date: February 16, 2017 - February 19, 2017
Hours: Vary by day, 8:00am - 9:00pm
Address: Sheraton Grand Chicago Hotel - 301 E. North Water St., Chicago, IL 60611
Admission: Thursday - Free, Friday - Sunday Student Group: $240, Student / Individual: $260, Advisor: $275, General: $300
Deadline to Register: Thursday, February 16 - subject to availability
You may purchase tickets on-site at the Convention Registration Desk, Level 3. However, onsite registrations will increase $35 per person.
http://www.ushli.org