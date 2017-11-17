4 Star Chicagoan: Barrett Blackman

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan is proving a little something can go a long way when it comes to helping others in need. Barrett Blackman created "Lil' Somethin" as a way to help pass out food, clothing, toiletries and other items to the homeless. Barrett and his volunteers receive items through donations or even purchase them with their own money. He hopes to obtain a facility and grow Lil' Somethin into a bigger organization.
More on Lil' Somethin HERE.
Ways to help: https://www.gofundme.com/k5ard-lil-somethin
