WINDY CITY LIVE

4 Star Chicagoan: Barrett Blackman

EMBED </>More Videos

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan is proving a little something can go a long way when it comes to helping others in need. (WLS)

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan is proving a little something can go a long way when it comes to helping others in need. Barrett Blackman created "Lil' Somethin" as a way to help pass out food, clothing, toiletries and other items to the homeless. Barrett and his volunteers receive items through donations or even purchase them with their own money. He hopes to obtain a facility and grow Lil' Somethin into a bigger organization.

More on Lil' Somethin HERE.

Ways to help: https://www.gofundme.com/k5ard-lil-somethin
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyWindy City LIVEhomeless
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
2 Minute Warning: Jo Koy
Next on Windy City LIVE
Ji's Disney cruise
Disney's "Coco" co-director, animator Adrian Molina
More Windy City LIVE
SOCIETY
Tips to have a Friendsgiving to remember
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
Pickup driver with vulgar Trump sticker released from jail
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
More Society
Top Stories
Rev. Jesse Jackson announces he has Parkinson's
Boyfriend charged in connection with missing Mokena bartender
Group of thieves beating victims in Loop, including Grant Park, over last 5 days
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
Off-duty CPD officer stabbed in South Shore 'domestic incident'
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Lincoln Park, SUV stolen on Near North Side
2 children killed in crash involving Los Angeles police SUV
Chase suspect dances on freeway in front of police
Show More
Pickup driver with vulgar Trump sticker released from jail
Brother, sister shot on freeway; bullet exits man's eye
Noble Square woman attacked by suspects posing as delivery men
Does owning a dog lower your risk of dying earlier?
Massive inferno at Pa. senior living community injures 20
More News
Top Video
Pullman greenhouse supplies fresh produce year-round
"American Idol" judges discuss audition experience
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Off-duty CPD officer stabbed in South Shore 'domestic incident'
More Video