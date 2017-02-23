4 Star Chicagoan gives 'Blessing Bags' to homeless

CHICAGO --Thursday's 4 Star Chicagoan has helped thousands of people in need by starting an organization that distributes blessing bags to the homeless, and he's only in the 4th grade.
'Project I Am' was created by Jahkil Jackson when he was eight years old. After helping his aunt distribute food to the Chicago Homeless, he knew that he wanted to do more to make a difference. It quickly became Jahkil's mission to help Chicago's homeless population by offering them what he calls "Blessing Bags," a giveaway filled with baby wipes, socks, deodorant, hand sanitizer, granola bars, toothbrush, toothpaste, bottled water and more. He was also named an official youth ambassador for the organization Heartland Alliance.
Jahkil has donated Blessing Bags to those in need at Chicago's homeless shelters and hand-to-hand distribution throughout the city. Since last February, Jahkil, along with his friends and family, has distributed over 1,600 Blessing Bags. Next, he wants to reach 5,000 bags distributed by December 31, 2017.
For more on 'Project I Am' or to donate to Jahkil's cause, visit his website: www.iamnaeem.com.
The CityPak Project heard about what Jahkil is doing and wanted to help. They offered to partner with Jahkil and donated durable, weather proof backpacks with features specific to the needs of the homeless including a hidden rain poncho, anti-theft features, extra storage and more.
For more on CityPak, visit their website citypak.org.
