4 Star Chicagoan: I Grow Chicago

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan is an organization that is bringing hope while providing a safe, educational and empowering space for its community. (WLS)

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan is an organization that is bringing hope while providing a safe, educational and empowering space for its community.

I Grow Chicago is a non-profit organization in Englewood that combines the powers of yoga, gardening and art to help individuals and communities learn new life skills that help foster wellness, creativity and empowerment. Founder Robinn Carroll purchased a house in Englewood 1 month before it was to be demolished. The neighborhood reconstructed the Peace House together to offer an alternative space that is educational, fun, non-judgmental and, above all, inspiring.

Executive Directors of I Grow Chicago, Erin Vogel and Quentin Mables, visited Windy City Live to talk about the organization.

More on I Grow Chicago: http://www.igrowchicago.org
